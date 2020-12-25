$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,959,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,052,000 after acquiring an additional 375,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heartland Express by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 94,585 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

