$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.57 million.

Several brokerages have commented on FCF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

