$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,840 shares of company stock worth $4,022,088. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

