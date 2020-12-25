$0.30 EPS Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,918 shares of company stock worth $14,502,148 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

