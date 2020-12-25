$0.41 EPS Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,374 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $737.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

