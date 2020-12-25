$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.52. Cantel Medical posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMD shares. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Cantel Medical from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
About Cantel Medical
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
