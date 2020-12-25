$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.52. Cantel Medical posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMD shares. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Cantel Medical from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 207,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. Cantel Medical has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

