$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.65 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 190,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.36. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after buying an additional 980,048 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 299,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 64.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 99,960 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

