$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). XOMA posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 322.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOMA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 13,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $432,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XOMA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in XOMA during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $476.70 million, a PE ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $46.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

