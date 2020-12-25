$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,638,000 after buying an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,776,000 after buying an additional 1,304,456 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,544,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,309,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 379,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 319,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

