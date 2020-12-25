$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after purchasing an additional 63,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,341. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

