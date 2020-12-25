12Ships (TSHP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $920,365.00

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $15.88 million and approximately $920,365.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One 12Ships token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00137332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00688230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00181258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00371870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00064088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00100908 BTC.

12Ships Token Profile

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,938,170,968 tokens. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

