$130.40 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post $130.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $184.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $574.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.59 million to $593.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $708.82 million, with estimates ranging from $648.15 million to $812.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

In other news, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $66,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,940.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $278,187. 3.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 333,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 328,954 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 442,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,851. The company has a market capitalization of $223.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

