14,200 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of PJT Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 90.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 98,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 290.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 168,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

