14,287 Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Intrepid Potash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IPI opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. On average, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

