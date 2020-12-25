19,193 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCPC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $35,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,476.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.67 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

