$2.23 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post $2.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $6.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $7.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 million to $8.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.95 million, with estimates ranging from $6.28 million to $19.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

Several analysts have commented on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. 131,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

