$289.15 Million in Sales Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to post $289.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.30 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $203.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $992.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $963.35 million, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $987.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,882. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 383.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

