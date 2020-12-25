$304.01 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to announce $304.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.30 million to $307.95 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $284.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $845.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $832.30 million to $859.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $951.65 million, with estimates ranging from $915.50 million to $984.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boot Barn by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period.

NYSE BOOT traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. 239,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.04.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

