4,122 Shares in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 223.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 675.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:IPO opened at $68.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $70.35.

