4,125 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,648.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $355,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FWRD opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

