472 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after purchasing an additional 647,840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after buying an additional 343,881 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after buying an additional 328,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.76.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.