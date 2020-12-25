4,839 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.87, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

