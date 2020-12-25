$831.41 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report $831.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $857.30 million and the lowest is $817.29 million. Colfax reported sales of $888.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.26.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.80, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18.

In other news, CEO Brady Shirley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,841 shares of company stock worth $289,028 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colfax by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 64.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Colfax during the second quarter valued at $2,555,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colfax by 7.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

