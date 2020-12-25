908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Purchases $100,000.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Michael S. Turner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

908 Devices stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $71.11.

908 Devices Company Profile

There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.

