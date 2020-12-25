9F (NYSE:JFU) Stock Price Down 6%

9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.25. 1,122,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,260,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

