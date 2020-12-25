Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.08. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 79,431 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Aberdeen International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AABVF)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

