aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $55.62 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. aelf has a total market cap of $55.62 million and $13.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00326321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

