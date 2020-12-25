Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. BidaskClub raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of AFYA opened at $25.45 on Friday. Afya has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Analysts expect that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 94.6% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 25.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

