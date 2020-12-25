AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 36,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 182,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 24.1% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the third quarter valued at about $330,000.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

