Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading Up 2.6%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

