Alchemint Standards Hits Market Capitalization of $138,569.45 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $138,569.45 and $13.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00132160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00665827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00160940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00355888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00061768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00097658 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

