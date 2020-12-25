Alexco Resource Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,515 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 420% compared to the average daily volume of 1,060 put options.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,288,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after buying an additional 1,081,467 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth $17,889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 115.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 523,378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 15,508.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 745,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 740,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth $825,000.

Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.