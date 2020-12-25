Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Major Shareholder Sells $16,090.50 in Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $16,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Remy W. Trafelet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,317,046.50.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alico by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 6.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

