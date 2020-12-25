Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading Down 9.3%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.81. 1,222,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,041,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.66.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

