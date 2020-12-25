Alliance Global Partners Boosts GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $45.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective upped by Alliance Global Partners from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRWG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

GRWG opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 825.97 and a beta of 3.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. Analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

