Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

