AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 9,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 40,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 809,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 186,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.