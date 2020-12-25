AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 9,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 40,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
