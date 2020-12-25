Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Up 0.6%

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 145,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 217,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $274.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

