Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.56). Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 236%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.91) to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altimmune.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALT. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Altimmune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ ALT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,812. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $378.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

