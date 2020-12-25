Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) (CVE:AGC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) (CVE:AGC)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 834,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 367,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$118.44 million and a PE ratio of -28.18. The company has a current ratio of 49.05, a quick ratio of 48.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:AGC)

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.