Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.05. 114,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 325,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Ambow Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

