AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $90.00, but opened at $104.25. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $104.25, with a volume of 34 shares traded.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from AMCON Distributing’s previous dividend of $0.18.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter.
About AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
