AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells $130,383.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider John Wesley Hardin sold 1,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $130,383.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Wesley Hardin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, John Wesley Hardin sold 2,700 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $319,950.00.

Shares of AME opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $125,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AMETEK by 2,454.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,308 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in AMETEK by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AMETEK by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,325,000 after acquiring an additional 591,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AMETEK by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,924,000 after acquiring an additional 464,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

