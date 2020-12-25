Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.19

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 120039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.