Analysts Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Post $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 277.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 31.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Calix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 6.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 241,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,146. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 227.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

