Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.40. Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 293,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,242. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,747. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

