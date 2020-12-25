Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in KBR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 492,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. 269,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.40.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

