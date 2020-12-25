Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

KMT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 227,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.27, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

