Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

KFY stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $44.85. 324,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,258. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.