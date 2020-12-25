Analysts Expect Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNSS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 359,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

